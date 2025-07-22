A new bar whose name is inspired by a Wigan church is set to open its doors

The centre of Standish is set to gain a new addition, with the upcoming launch of a bar called Spires

Set to occupy 2 High Street, formerly Breakey & Co, at the Standish crossroads, the building will be transformed to bring another “quality” bar for the area - and further details are expected shortly.

The name Spires pays tribute to its location near the iconic spire of St Wilfrid’s Church, which is Wigan’s only Grade I listed building and is currently under renovation to address structural issues and to fix the broken clock.

The spire is due to be revealed in October when the scaffolding is removed.

A licensing application has been submitted to Wigan Council for the sale of alcohol and live music at the venue, proposing closing times of midnight from Sunday to Thursday and 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The bar’s owners shared their excitement at bringing a new venue to the area, saying: “Standish continues to evolve into an even more vibrant and appealing place to live, work, and visit.

“With a thriving social scene already in place, the redevelopment of this venue will introduce a fresh space for the community to enjoy.

“We're excited to bring something new and of quality that will complement the fantastic businesses already operating in the heart of the village centre.

“Stay tuned for more updates on what promises to be an exciting new chapter for Standish.”