New sweet of the summer: Haribo Tropi Slices.

If you love Haribo’s then you’re going to love their new product.

Boasting with a satisfying bite, the Tropi-Slices allow Haribo fans to choose from watermelon, pineapple and blood orange and be transported to paradise.

They are suitable for vegetarians and are made with no artificial flavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are available in two pack sizes; a Share Bag 150g and a cute Pocket Pack 42g and prices are at the discretion of the retailer and may vary.