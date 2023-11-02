Often it is the poppadoms and chutneys that define how good an Indian restaurant will be. It’s the attention to detail on the simple things that shows the chefs will extend that loving care to the rest of the courses.

The halloumi fries with sweet chill sauce

And so, to extrapolate that food theory to the gastro pub, it could be argued that a good starter of halloumi fries will ensure the mains and desserts will be the business too.

Perhaps slightly on the steep side at £7.95 my dining group still opted to take the gastro pub acid test with the Grey Mare’s halloumi fries.

Five of the chunkiest golden-battered sticks of heaven came out with a mouth-watering bowl of sweet chilli sauce. And they tasted just as good as they looked. Somehow each bite felt decadent and yet healthy all at the same time.

So with that incredible starter out the way we were relishing the main courses that we selected from the comforting but perhaps not so adventurous menu.

The lasagna al forno (£12.95) was piping hot and with the ‘verdi’ green pasta sheets and was delicately crunch and comfortingly cheesy with every mouthful.

And the meaty sauce was complimented nicely by garlic bread and a salad – including welcome slivers of radish – that perhaps could have done with a drizzle of Italian dressing on.

The spicy chicken burger with fries and home-made coleslaw (£11.95) was done to a T and the burger although spicy was not overpoweringly so. The battered burger, although on the thin side, was of high-quality chicken breast.

The salt and pepper chicken with with half rice, half chips and a jug of Chinese curry sauce (£13.95) moved the heat up a little on the scoville scale.

But not so much that a 12-year-old couldn’t handle it and, again, the chicken chunks were from the finest of breast meat. The egg fried rice was a little bland but that was fixed with a drizzle of the curry sauce.

The fish and chips (£12.95) with tartar sauce and salad – replacing the mushy peas upon request – was just as good as you get in the best chippies. The chunky chips were crunchy on the outside and lovely and soft in the middle and the cod was perfectly battered, just like those heavenly halloumi fries.

The service at the Grey Mare was exceptional and we were made to feel welcome upon arrival and the restaurant was nearly filled to capacity on a Thursday night. But there were no delays in being served and the food arrived promptly with waiters ensuring everything was to our liking and our specific order requirements were met.

The interior was warm and homely with cushions to compliment the sofa seating at our table.

It was just a pity that with the nights having drawn in so much since the clocks turned back we were unable to enjoy the spectacular views from the expansive bay windows.

No wonder this restaurant has a reputation for being a top gastro pub – who can argue with that when they possibly have the best halloumi fries in the county.