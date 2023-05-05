Jordan Molyneux, from Ince, gave locals a sample of his vegan produce to gauge whether they have an appetitie for plant-based food.

In what is his first venture into mass-scale cooking, Jordan’s inspiration comes from a holiday to Australia which saw him give up dairy towards the end of his trip.

Upon returning home he read a book written by Ed Winters and watched various documentaries to further educate himself on the benefits of living a life that doesn’t consist of animal produce.

Jordan Molyneux has set up a plant based, vegan food stall and having a soft opening at State of Kind Brewery, Ince, on May 14

And now he has set up the firm Seitanic.

Jordan said: “I think a lot of people are maybe put off or even scared by the word vegan, I think at one point I also was.

“There’s this preconceived notion that vegans are a little bit pushy and all they ever eat is grass! Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Jordan's plant based kebab with a portion of chips went down a treat during the soft launch

The current menu has been kept simple for the infancy of the business and includes a plant-based donner meat put in a kebab and served with a portion of chips. Jordan holds the belief that simplicity is key and a few menu items executed well will bring success rather than a large menu done to a lower standard.

The official launch will take place on Sunday May 14 at Ince’s State of Kind Brewery where Jordan currently works and has scheduled a DJ for the occasion. A lot of bookings have already been made so it is best advised for those interested to arrive early and beat the rush!

Jordan said: “I want to show people that plant-based foods can be just as good as anything really.

"The feedback I’ve had from my soft launch was really quite wholesome to hear. Eventually I’d like to take it full time with the potential for a fully plant-based takeaway in the future, it’s so accessible now and will continue to be adopted by more people as a lifestyle over the next couple of years, even the last 10 years has seen a significant shift.”