The team behind a long-standing Wigan town centre restaurant which closed its doors suddenly are getting back in the kitchen for a special event.

Diners were stunned when Gallimore’s, on The Wiend, shut on March 9.

Bollards installed nearby on Millgate – which aimed to improve pedestrian safety but posed difficulties for elderly and infirm diners going to the restaurant – were cited as a contributory factor in the closure.

But only a few weeks have passed and it seems fans of Gallimore’s could soon be tucking into their delicious meals once more.

Dane and Howard at Gallimore's

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said: “I met up with Howard [Gallimore, owner] at a food exhibition last week in Manchester, he’s not giving much away only that he said, he’s not for retiring yet!

"They have been offered a site in Warrington, however Howard said very strongly he is staying in Wigan, he just loves the people and the town.

"There are three possibilities to consider, but what they are both doing in the next three weeks is a pop-up in the town centre, details to follow, you can’t keep him resting.”

That first pop-up event has now been confirmed as taking place on Thursday, April 17 at the Swan and Railway, on Wallgate, Wigan. Tickets are now on sale at the pub, costing £25 for three courses, with cash payments only.

Gallimore's closed earlier this month

Customers were delighted to hear about the pop-up. Norma Steele wrote: “Well done. Good luck with your new venture.”

Raymond Maddocks wrote: “Great to see you back up and running Howard & Dane, can't keep good people down for long buddy. Good luck.”