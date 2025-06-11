Brit-favourite Pot Noodle this week has launched a BRAND NEW product, tapping into the continued nationwide popularity of the Flame Grilled Steak flavour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

Flame Grilled Steak is already a go-to crisp for millions of UK shoppers and regularly tops the lists as the most popular flavour within Meal Deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the ideal ‘BBQ taste whatever the weather’ solution - shoppers can now enjoy Pot Noodle Flame Grilled Steak, a combination of classic noodles and a smoky, grilled steak flavour sauce, with the product also suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

Pot Noodle introduces flamin’ new Flame Grilled Steak – no flames or faff required.

The nation’s favourite instant noodle brand has launched the product exclusively with ASDA, hitting shelves this week at RRP £1.20. Within the last year, more than one Pot Noodle was sold per second with the nationwide retailer.

Madeleine Boulton, Senior Brand Manager at Pot Noodle said: “Pot Noodle Flame Grilled Steak Grilled Steak has long been a top requested flavour from our fans, so we’re thrilled to launch the product just in time for summer.

“Rather than manning a BBQ for hours, in just four minutes you’ve got yourself a winner - no flames, faff or sunshine required!”