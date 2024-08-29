Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Relive your childhood adventures with these bite size Z!ngers!

With a tangy coating and a soft gummy middle, happiness will be fizzing on your tongue with every bite.

This summer, HARIBO brings childlike excitement to the UK, with the much-anticipated launch of new HARIBO Soda Twist Z!ng, inspired by the iconic soda flavours of your childhood.

Relive your childhood tastebuds with new Haribo Soda Twist Z!ng.

There are three brand new flavours to try in one bag, including bountiful berry Cherry Cola, retro Rhubarb and Custard and two new fruity flavours collide to create Strawberry Appleade. When you open the packet, you can say goodbye to boring car rides and tasteless plane snacks and hello to new possibilities, all in one bag.

Not only will these sweets brighten up any sweetie selection, but you’ll see the eye-catching light blue, bright pink and sunshine yellow packaging in your nearest sweets aisle or convenience store. Each vibrant flavour combo has its own equally vibrant dual colour – perfect for adding some ‘POP’ to any occasion. The sour outside and smooth jelly middle has any adult kicking their feet in happiness.

Phil Murphy, Vice President of Marketing for HARIBO UK and Ireland says: “This summer, we are proud to introduce the brand new Soda Twist Z!ng , a sour and soft treat inspired by nostalgic soda flavours you simply can’t resist. We know there’s a building trend for sour flavours for shoppers across the UK - evidenced by our beloved Tangfastics taking the lead for the best-selling HARIBO product of our 40+ different lines. So, we’ve listened to demand from our audience, also taking into account the buzz for nostalgic, familiar flavours, and brought this this Z!NGtastic mix to the fore. HARIBO has been making iconic and much-loved treats in the UK for over 50 years and we don’t plan to stop here. If you’re a sour sweet lover, these new flavours will twist it up for you.”

