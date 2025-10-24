Review by The Chippy Tour: The Fish at Goose Green and Wigan's chippy culture

The Chippy Tour is a nationwide journey led by Stephen Peel, a culinary professional and author who has reviewed more than 150 fish-and-chip shops to date. His mission is to celebrate and support traditional chippies, highlighting their quality, value, and contribution to British food culture. Stephen is regarded as an authority within the fish and chip industry, known for his fair, insightful, and entertaining video reviews on The Chippy Tour YouTube channel. Each visit is conducted incognito to ensure authentic, unbiased assessments without free meals or special treatment. The Chippy Tour has become a trusted source for readers and viewers who value genuine, down-to-earth food journalism that keeps Britain’s favourite takeaway in the spotlight.

Review - Date of Review 13 October 2025

THE FISH AT GOOSE GREEN, 12 Clapgate Lane, Goose Green, Wigan, WN3 6RN

As soon as I entered the shop, the staff greeted me with lovely smiles and were ready to serve in what is a spotlessly clean and well-presented chip shop. I ordered the regular cod and chips. The cod came in a light, crispy, and very tasty batter, while the fish itself was thick, flaky, and delicious. The chips were chunky, crispy on the outside, and tender on the inside, with a light, subtle flavour.

The mushy peas were thick and just right, not overdone with seasoning or colouring. The curry sauce was smooth with a nice kick, though a little plain in taste. The pie barm, also known as a Wigan Kebab, is simply a pie of your choice. I went for the meat and potato, served on a buttered barmcake. Tasty and stodgy, just as a pie barm should be.

The salt-and-pepper chicken-loaded chips were plentiful, featuring those delicious chips topped with BBQ-style sauce and mayonnaise. The crispy chicken pieces were thin, light, and coated in a fine breadcrumb.

Overall, the locals are lucky to have such a lovely chippy with super-friendly staff.

🟠 Cooking in: Oil 🟠 Payment: Cash or Card 🟠 Hygiene Rating: 5 🟠 Fish Reviewed: Cod

