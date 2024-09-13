It looks like they were all having a good time.
1. Wigan people on the town in June and July 2009
. Photo: STAFF
2. Partying on King Street Wigan in the summer of 2009
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Partying on King Street Wigan in the summer of 2009
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Partying on King Street Wigan in the summer of 2009
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.