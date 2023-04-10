See possibly the world's smallest rave venue - and it's attracting international DJs to Wigan

The tiny Asylum micro bar and bistro in Market Street, Standish, is earning a surprise reputation for hosting bouncing rave nights with some of the world's top techno DJs.

This is despite the DJ booth being a makeshift space in the galley-style front of house kitchen, and the place can only being able to accommodate a maximum of 70 people.

The venue's growing word-of-mouth reputation means it is attracting customers from as far afield as Liverpool and Manchester.

Paul Gray (left) and Martin Quinlan (right) in the galley style kitchen of Asylum, which also acts as a DJ booth on club nights

The top acts who have appeared so far are more used to performing before thousands of revellers at packed super clubs. They include two visits by massive stars The Utah Saints, Ibiza / Amsterdam residency Joe Domingo, and Doorly, who flew in from Dallas especially for the gig.

Easter Sunday saw the former World Mixing Champion Chad Jackson bring his turntables.

Asylum co-owner Paul Gray travelled the world as F1 team chef before opening the bar with his Wigan mate Martin Quinlan, who as well as being a DJ has acted as a chef on board luxury superyachts going around Monaco.

Paul, 46, from Standish, believes the unique "intimate and quirky" atmosphere of the bar keeps the big stars turning up.

He said: "It's a full night out in one little place, with some of the best food in the Wigan area, which slowly turns into a nightclub until we finish at midnight.

"It's a unique thing, but it works for a lot of people: eating, followed by a bit of dancing later on. It's going from strength to strength."

Paul said Asylum managed to attract the cream of international DJs by acts who appear there recommending the venue to their followers.

He added: “Utah Saints recommended us to their followers, who are international DJs. Me and Martin are chefs and have travelled round the world.

"We’re open all week, with weekend nights being more of a party, with the DJ booth where the kitchen is. It’s a night out all rolled into one. People are now coming from further afield, including Manchester and Liverpool.