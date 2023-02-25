Seven eateries in the Wigan borough providing a special Mother’s Day menu
The special day for all mothers across the UK is coming up on March 19, and the challenge of treating a special lady in your life can be a difficult one.
By Matt Pennington
2 minutes ago
So following on from our 11 ways to treat your mum on Mother’s Day, here are seven food establishments in Wigan borough offering a special menu for the big day. All premises included on this list have a minimum star rating of 4.4 based on Google reviews.
