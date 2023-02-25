News you can trust since 1853
Seven eateries in the Wigan borough providing a special Mother’s Day menu

The special day for all mothers across the UK is coming up on March 19, and the challenge of treating a special lady in your life can be a difficult one.

By Matt Pennington
2 minutes ago

So following on from our 11 ways to treat your mum on Mother’s Day, here are seven food establishments in Wigan borough offering a special menu for the big day. All premises included on this list have a minimum star rating of 4.4 based on Google reviews.

1. wwig-09-02-23-The Vale-NWUpload.jpg

With a rating of 4.5 stars, The Vale is offering one course for £17.95, two for £23.95 and three courses for £29.95. All served with a free glass of prosecco.

Photo: submit

2. wwig-09-02-23-Miller and Carter-NWUpload.jpg

In Parbold, Miller and Carter will provide a treat for Mother's on their special day, including a complimentary glass of prosecco and has been rated 4.4 stars by customers.

Photo: submit

3. wwig-09-02-23-Juniper-NWUpload.jpg

Juniper are offering three courses for a fixed price of £32.50 and is rated 4.6 stars on Google.

Photo: submit

4. wwig-08-12-22-Summat to Ate-NWUpload.jpg

Customers at Summat To Ate will be provided with either two or three courses, for £24 or £28 respectively at the 4.5 star venue.

Photo: submit

