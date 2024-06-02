Sharing is caring when it comes to Moo Free’s NEW ‘Rocky Jumble’ vegan share bag

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Free from and vegan chocolate lovers go wild! Moo Free has launched its first ever share bag – Rocky Jumble!

Available in ASDA stores nationwide (RRP £3), the new share bag is an irresistible medley of choccy smothered favourites including the award-winning Bunnycomb (vegan honeycomb), Moofreesas (crispy rice balls) and juicy raisins resulting in the ultimate taste sensation of flavours and textures.

Just like the rest of the Moo Free’s range, the new Rocky Jumble share bag is dairy, gluten and soya free, made using Moo Free’s award-winning chocolate. The cocoa is also ethically sourced from Rainforest Alliance certified farmers.

With over a decade of free-from choccy making experience, the B-Corp brand is all about celebrating diversity, welcoming everyone, and continues to conjure up delicious chocolate creations, so that no one feels like they’re missing out on their favourite treats.

Sharing is caring when it comes to Moo Free’s NEW ‘Rocky Jumble’ share bag.

Not only do they prioritise inclusivity, but they also take its commitment to the planet seriously. That’s why all its packaging – including the new Rocky Jumble share bags – are recyclable, and it makes sure that no waste ends up in landfill.

At Moo Free, it believes that caring for both people and the planet counts towards creating a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for all!

So, we suggest running, not walking, to get your hands on their latest flavour adventure!