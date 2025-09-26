A new bar could soon be opening its doors in a Wigan town after a planning application was lodged to transform a former estate agents into a stylish new venue.

The site, previously home to Breakey & Co on High Street, sits at the busy Standish crossroads and is set to become Spires, a bar that the owners say will bring a “quality” offering to the area.

The name has been chosen in recognition of its close proximity to the iconic spire of St Wilfrid’s Church, the only grade I-listed building in Wigan.

The former Breakey&Co is set to be turned into a new bar

The landmark is currently undergoing extensive restoration work to repair structural problems and restore its long-broken clock, with the scaffolding expected to come down in October,

The owners behind Spires said that they were thrilled to be introducing something fresh to Standish’s already thriving social scene.

They said: “Standish continues to evolve into an even more vibrant and appealing place to live, work and visit.

“With a thriving social scene already in place, the redevelopment of this venue will introduce a fresh space for the community to enjoy.

“We're excited to bring something new and of quality that will complement the fantastic businesses already operating in the heart of the village centre.

“Stay tuned for more updates on what promises to be an exciting new chapter for Standish.”

The proposal follows an earlier licensing application submitted to Wigan Council, which sought permission to sell alcohol and host live music.

The suggested opening hours would see Spires close at midnight from Sunday through Thursday, and at 1am on Fridays and Saturday

Now, the focus has shifted to planning permission. A change of use application has been lodged with the council to officially convert the premises from an estate agents into a bar.

As the building falls within Standish’s conservation area, officials have noted that the change could have an impact on the character and appearance of the surroundings.

The application forms and plans can be viewed on the Wigan Council website.

