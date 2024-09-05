Subway announces brand-new spicy menu - with a fan-favourite making a return after five years
Subway has announced brand-new food items as part of a spicy new menu named Wild & Mild.
Wild & Mild launched on Wednesday, September 4, and includes a range of brand-new options all with a taste of spice.
Super spicy options include brand-new options to the Signature Series, the Furious Chicken and Steak Texicana Sub.
The Furious Chicken is stuffed with tender Rotisserie-style chicken, crispy, waffle fries, American-style cheese, crisp lettuce, cucumbers, zesty red peppers, tangy red onions, spicy jalapeno and finished with Garlic & Herb and X-Spicy Chipotle Southwest sauces.
For those after something a little more mild, the Signature Series Steak Texicana is made up of Philly steak, melted peppered and American-style cheese, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, zesty red peppers, red onions and jalapenos with a blend of famous Chipotle Southwest and BBQ sauces.
The Jalapeno Cheese Bread is also making a return to Subway after a five-year hiatus, due to popular demand from fans.
Joining the Saver Subs Menu is the X-Spicy Nacho Chicken Sub as well as Subway’s first ever Ham & Cheese Toastie.
But for fans who love to create their own sub, Subway have also launched a new mild to wild sauce scale, which will allow customers to select a sauce based on their spice preference.
All of the brand-new options as part of the Wild & Mild menu are available as a Footlong or 6-inch subway sandwich.
Deniz Safa, Director of Regional Culinary & Innovation, EMEA at Subway® said: “We’ve added a number of new Subs to both our Signature Series range and our great-value Saver Subs menu that highlight our signature sauces – plus after a five-year hiatus, we’ve finally brought back our much-loved Jalapeno Cheese Bread!
From our latest Wild & Mild Subs to our signature sauces, we’ve really dialed up the spice levels, so whether you want fiery hot with our x-spicy chipotle Southwest sauce, or tingly mild with our mango habanero, we’ve got something to ignite your taste buds.”
To celebrate the launch of the Mild & Wild menu, Subway is giving Subway Rewards® members with the Subway App 30% off one Footlong every week from Monday, September 9 until Sunday, October 6.
