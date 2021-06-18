Ten places in Wigan you could take your dad for a slap-up meal for Father's Day - as recommended by you
We asked you for recommendations where to take your dad for a Father's Day meal in Wigan on the WiganToday Facebook page - here are ten of your suggestions.
Friday, 18th June 2021, 6:07 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th June 2021, 6:08 pm
Wherever you go - have a wonderful Father's Day!
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers. Use promo code FATHERSDAY25 for 25 per cent off.
Page 1 of 3