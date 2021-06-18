Have a fantastic Father's Day

Ten places in Wigan you could take your dad for a slap-up meal for Father's Day - as recommended by you

We asked you for recommendations where to take your dad for a Father's Day meal in Wigan on the WiganToday Facebook page - here are ten of your suggestions.

By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 18th June 2021, 6:07 pm
Updated Friday, 18th June 2021, 6:08 pm

Wherever you go - have a wonderful Father's Day!

1.

Queen Anne, Bridge Street, Golborne

Photo: Google Maps

2.

Fat Olive, Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan

Photo: Google Maps

3.

The Black Pepper, Library Street, Wigan

Photo: Google Maps

4.

Forbes on the Lane, Wigan Lane, Wigan

Photo: Google Maps

