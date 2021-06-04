Where are you watching the Euros?

Ten Wigan pubs and clubs with big screens to watch the Euros on

The Euros start in a week's time and there'll be plenty of pub-goers looking to check out the action and sink some cool ones.

By Jon Peake
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:05 pm
We asked on Facebook for your recommendations for pubs with big screens - here are some of your suggestions.

1.

Morty’s - official sports bar on King Street

2.

Partyhaus Sports Arcade, King Street, Wigan

3.

The Tipping Arms, Poolstock

4.

Ince Rose Bridge Sports & Community Club

