The 12 best Chinese takeaways in and around Wigan, according to Google reviews

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
Chinese New Year will be celebrated on Wednesday and many people will be tucking into prawn crackers, spring rolls and chow mein.

For anyone wishing to enjoy their favourite Chinese dishes, there are many takeaways across the borough with extensive menus.

We have collated a list of the best Chinese takeaways in and around Wigan, according to reviews on Google.

They all received a rating of at least 4.5 out of five and have been reviewed more than 50 times.

Please note that some takeaways may close for Chinese New Year, so check the opening hours before you attend.

1. The best Chinese takeaways in Wigan borough

Rated 4.5 out of five from 115 reviews

2. Sunny, on Wellfield Road, Beech Hill

Rated 4.6 out of five from 85 reviews

3. Treasure Village, Old Road, Ashton

Rated 4.7 out of five from 73 reviews

4. Green Leaf, Rectory Road, Ashton

