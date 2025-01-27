For anyone wishing to enjoy their favourite Chinese dishes, there are many takeaways across the borough with extensive menus.
We have collated a list of the best Chinese takeaways in and around Wigan, according to reviews on Google.
They all received a rating of at least 4.5 out of five and have been reviewed more than 50 times.
Please note that some takeaways may close for Chinese New Year, so check the opening hours before you attend.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.