For anyone wishing to enjoy their favourite Chinese dishes, there are many takeaways across the borough with extensive menus.

We have collated a list of the best Chinese takeaways in and around Wigan, according to reviews on Google.

They all received a rating of at least 4.5 out of five and have been reviewed more than 50 times.

Please note that some takeaways may close for Chinese New Year, so check the opening hours before you attend.

1 . The best Chinese takeaways in Wigan borough According to Google reviews

2 . Sunny, on Wellfield Road, Beech Hill Rated 4.5 out of five from 115 reviews

3 . Treasure Village, Old Road, Ashton Rated 4.6 out of five from 85 reviews

4 . Green Leaf, Rectory Road, Ashton Rated 4.7 out of five from 73 reviews