News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Wigan is home to a raft of fine cafes, coffee shops and other eateries where you can get a hot drink and delicious cake

The best cafes, coffee shops and eateries to get a cup of tea or coffee and cake in Wigan according to Google reviews

There’s nothing like a steaming hot cup of tea or coffee and a slice of cake to boost your mood on a chilly winter’s day.

By Jon Peake
4 minutes ago

Fortunately we are spoilt for choice in Wigan with cafes, coffee shops and various other eateries in the borough offering a variety of hot drinks and mouthwatering cakes.

Here are 12 of the best, rated 4.6 out of 5 or higher on Google reviews and with a minimum of 40 reviews, that specifically mention tea, coffee and scrummy cakes.

Check them out. Not all in one day, obviously!

1. Poet's Corner

Poet's Corner on Mesnes Road, Wigan, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 94 Google reviews

Photo: nw

Photo Sales

2. The Secret Garden

The Secret Garden Coffee Lounge on Preston Road, Standish, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 148 Google reviews

Photo: nw

Photo Sales

3. Truly Scrumptious

Truly Scrumptious on Scot Lane, Aspull, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 187 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Coffee Etc.

Coffee Etc. on Station Road, Parbold, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 210 Google reviews

Photo: site

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
GoogleWigan