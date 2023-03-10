News you can trust since 1853
The best Chinese takeaways in Wigan: these are the 11 highest rated according to Google reviews

Chinese is one of the most popular cuisines people gravitate towards when they fancy a takeaway.

By Sian Jones
13 minutes ago

Wigan has plentiful supplies of such eateries, which can make choosing a difficult task.

Each of the following establishments, though, has a rating of four or more out of five on Google.

In no particular order, these are the 11 highest rated Chinese takeaways in Wigan.

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 from 239 reviews

1. Mr Wang's- Frog Lane, Wigan

Photo: MA

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 from 41 reviews

2. Peking House, Wigan Lane, Wigan.

Photo: MA

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 from 58 reviews

3. Canton Chef- Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Photo: Google

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 from 49 reviews

4. Ruby's House- Beech Hill Avenue

Photo: Google

