The highest-rated pubs in every area of Wigan according to Google reviews

By Sian Jones
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
The vast majority of townships and villages in Wigan have a pub or two…or three!

But which are rated the best in each area by their loyal customers?

Well courtesy of Google reviews, we’ve found out and present them to you below.

If there are any areas you think we’ve missed – we’ve not included Leigh, Atherton or Tyldesley – jump on our Facebook page and let us know or even argue your case for a different pub!

Some areas have more than one which are rated the same.

In no particular order here are the highest-rated pubs – and the odd bar – in every area of Wigan according to Google reviews ...

The Bucks Head on Warrington Road, Abram has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 from 636 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated in Abram

1. Abram

The Bucks Head on Warrington Road, Abram has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 from 636 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated in Abram Photo: MA

The Cotton Mill on Gerard Street has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 16 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated in Ashton

2. Ashton

The Cotton Mill on Gerard Street has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 16 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated in Ashton Photo: submit

The Boathouse Pub and Kitchen on Mill Lane has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 from 890 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated in Abram

3. Appley Bridge

The Boathouse Pub and Kitchen on Mill Lane has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 from 890 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated in Abram Photo: MA

The Victoria on Haigh Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 113 Google reviews, making it one of the highest-rated in Aspull

4. Aspull

The Victoria on Haigh Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 113 Google reviews, making it one of the highest-rated in Aspull Photo: submit

