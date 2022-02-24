These are 11 of the best micropubs in Wigan according to Google reviews

And their popularity has boomed in the last decade with hundreds popping up all across the country.

Some of them have their own microbrewery attached and they make a great, cosy meeting place for friends.

Here are 11 of the best in Wigan according to Google reviews. They are all rated 4.4 out of 5 stars or above:

Which is your favourite micropub in Wigan?

Wigan Brewhouse - The Old Brewery, Brewery Yard

Rating 5. One reviewer said: "We had one of the best nights ever here, the head brewer was so knowledgeable, pure passion, nothing was a bother! Fantastic building and fantastic history!"

Real Crafty - Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan

Rating 4.8. One reviewer said: "A hidden gem, away from the busy centre of town with a great selection of real ales and ciders."

The H Taphouse - Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield

Rating 4.8. One reviewer said: "Brilliant, modern, local bar serving a fantastic range of different craft ales and lagers on draft. Highly recommended."

Twisted Vine Ale House - Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield

Rating 4.7. One reviewer said: "Great place to chill, very good selection of beers. Rob and the rest of the staff always greet you well."

Real Ale Revolution - Holmes House Avenue, Winstanley, Wigan

Rating 4.7. One reviewer said: "Great place with friendly staff. Would highly recommended for afternoon drink or a night out."

The Albion Ale House - High Street, Standish

Rating 4.6. One reviewer said: "Good beer in friendly and welcoming surroundings. One of my favourite places to visit in Standish."

Hideout - Arch 3 Queen Street, Wigan

Rating 4.6. One reviewer said: "Great bar. Good selection of beers. Friendly, helpful staff."

Wigan Central - Central Arch 1 & 2, Queen Street, Wigan

Rating 4.6. One reviewer said: "Great beer. Very busy after Wigan Athletic match, but quick service. First time I've been. Won't be the last."

The Hoot Standish - High Street, Standish, Wigan

Rating 4.5. One reviewer said: "Brilliant place, fantastic atmosphere and staff are friendly and helpful. Highly recommend."

Tap 'n' Barrel - Jaxons Court, Wigan

Rating 4.5. One reviewer said: "Nice place to visit for a real ale enthusiast, cosy and had a good vibe, I'm looking forward to my next visit."

Doc's Alehouse - Mesnes Street, Wigan

Rating 4.4. One reviewer said: "Great little place for beer and social, attentive table service as well."