There's plenty of choice in Wigan where you can get a belly-filling Full English breakfast

These are some of the best cafes, restaurants and pubs in Wigan to get a Full English breakfast according to Google reviews

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

By Jon Peake
4 hours ago
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 2:00pm

And what better way to start the day than with a drool-inducing Full English breakfast?

There’s a stack of great places in Wigan - cafes, restaurants and pubs – that serve up the tasty treat in the morning ... here are 19 of the best according to Google reviews.

All of them have a rating of 4.6 or above from a minimum of 15 reviews.

1. Randall's Corner Cafe

Randall's Corner Cafe on Miles Lane, Appley Bridge, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 18 Google reviews

2. The Stable Door

The Stable Door in Pepper Lane, Standish, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 35 Google reviews

3. Tea's Cafe Bar

Tea's Cafe Bar on Gidlow Lane has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 39 Google reviews

4. Krumbs Cafe

Krumbs Cafe on Rodney Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 72 Google reviews

