News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
There are some fine places to grab Sunday lunch in Wigan

These are some of the highest-rated cafes, coffee shops, pubs and restaurants in Wigan for Sunday lunch according to Google reviews

There’s nothing quite like jumping in the car and heading out for a slap-up feed on a Sunday.

By Jon Peake
5 minutes ago

Wigan is full of superb cafes, coffee shops, pubs and restaurants offering mouth-watering menus to drool over for Sunday lunch, whether it’s a traditional Sunday roast you crave, tapas, pasta or something completely different, so we’ve trawled through Google reviews to find some of the eateries highly recommended by customers.

All have a rating of 4.6 out of 5 or above from at least 50 reviews and all have Sunday offerings.

Here are 16 of the best places to fill your belly according to Google reviews ...

1. Poets Corner

Poets Corner on Mesnes Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 92 Google reviews

Photo: site

Photo Sales

2. Juniper

Juniper on Church Lane, Shevington, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 132 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. The Black Pepper

The Black Pepper on Library Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 138 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Hideout

Hideout in The Arches on Queen Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 157 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
WiganGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 4