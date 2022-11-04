These are some of the highest-rated cafes, coffee shops, pubs and restaurants in Wigan for Sunday lunch according to Google reviews
There’s nothing quite like jumping in the car and heading out for a slap-up feed on a Sunday.
By Jon Peake
5 minutes ago
Wigan is full of superb cafes, coffee shops, pubs and restaurants offering mouth-watering menus to drool over for Sunday lunch, whether it’s a traditional Sunday roast you crave, tapas, pasta or something completely different, so we’ve trawled through Google reviews to find some of the eateries highly recommended by customers.
All have a rating of 4.6 out of 5 or above from at least 50 reviews and all have Sunday offerings.
Here are 16 of the best places to fill your belly according to Google reviews ...
