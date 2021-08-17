These are the 9 best bars and pubs in Wigan, according to Google reviews

From traditional pubs to pop-up micro craft ale houses, we have it all, but which is best?
We had a search on Google to find the most highly rated establishments according to the search engine's reviews.
Here are 9 pubs and bars with a rating higher than 4.5 out of 5 along with a customer comment ...
1.
Two Left Feet Tap & Brewery - Stable Centre Haigh Hall. Rating 4.9 out of 5.
"A lovely pub in a beautiful setting"
2.
The Old Springs Inn - Spring Road, Orrell. Rating 4.9 out of 5.
"Great local pub and good priced drinks"
3.
Real Crafty - Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan. Rating 4.7 out of 5.
"Great new pub, big range and lovely staff"
4.
Real Ale Revolution - Holmes House Avenue, Winstanley. Rating 4.7 out of 5.
"Best pub in Winstanley"