These are the 9 best bars and pubs in Wigan, according to Google reviews

The high street might have had its difficulties over the last few years, but Wigan's bar and pub scene is definitely alive and kicking.

By Jon Peake
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 12:41 pm
Updated Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 12:44 pm

From traditional pubs to pop-up micro craft ale houses, we have it all, but which is best?

We had a search on Google to find the most highly rated establishments according to the search engine's reviews.

Here are 9 pubs and bars with a rating higher than 4.5 out of 5 along with a customer comment ...

1.

Two Left Feet Tap & Brewery - Stable Centre Haigh Hall. Rating 4.9 out of 5. "A lovely pub in a beautiful setting"

2.

The Old Springs Inn - Spring Road, Orrell. Rating 4.9 out of 5. "Great local pub and good priced drinks"

3.

Real Crafty - Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan. Rating 4.7 out of 5. "Great new pub, big range and lovely staff"

4.

Real Ale Revolution - Holmes House Avenue, Winstanley. Rating 4.7 out of 5. "Best pub in Winstanley"

