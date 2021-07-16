Food Standards Agency - food hygiene ratings
These are the Wigan eateries rated with two and three stars in the latest hygiene ratings

Eight establishments in the Wigan borough have been given either two or three stars in the latest round of hygiene ratings.

By Liam Soutar and Michelle Adamson
Friday, 16th July 2021, 10:34 am
Updated Friday, 16th July 2021, 10:36 am

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Here are the eight that received either a two or three star rating out of five stars - five being the highest mark ...

TWO STARS - Willow Tree Cafe, 457 Warrington Road, Ince

TWO STARS - Canadian Pizza, 54 Whelley, Wigan

TWO STARS - No 1 Convenience Store, 37-39 St Helens Road, Leigh

TWO STARS - Londis Holden Road, 70 Holden Road, Leigh

