Things to do: Greenslate Community Farm, Billinge

By Michelle Adamson
Published 25th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
We visited Greenslate Community Farm, Billinge, built for the community by the community, to see what goes on in the 25 acres of farm and woodlands. The community farm, cafe and pre-loved shop is run by a team of dedicated volunteers, some paid staff and members of Care Farm, a provision for adults with special needs who carry out meaningful work in a supportive therapeutic environment.

Volunteer Joy Woosey invites members of the community to volunteer at Greenslate. So much of what the farm has achieved is down to the hard work and dedication of volunteers, who turn up week after week for many different reasons; because they love animals, they want to learn how to grow organic vegetables, learn about woodland or wildlife. Some volunteers just want the company, to make new friends or enjoy the tranquility of the place.

For more information about the facilities, opening times and volunteer opportunities at Greenslate Community Farm visit https://greenslatefarm.org/

Members and volunteers use their knowledge and skills to create fantastic produce, such as herbs, fruit and vegetables at Greenslate Community Farm, Billinge.

1. Greenslate Community Farm

2. Greenslate Community Farm

3. Greenslate Community Farm

4. Greenslate Community Farm

