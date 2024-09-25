Volunteer Joy Woosey invites members of the community to volunteer at Greenslate. So much of what the farm has achieved is down to the hard work and dedication of volunteers, who turn up week after week for many different reasons; because they love animals, they want to learn how to grow organic vegetables, learn about woodland or wildlife. Some volunteers just want the company, to make new friends or enjoy the tranquility of the place.
For more information about the facilities, opening times and volunteer opportunities at Greenslate Community Farm visit https://greenslatefarm.org/
1. Greenslate Community Farm
Members and volunteers use their knowledge and skills to create fantastic produce, such as herbs, fruit and vegetables at Greenslate Community Farm, Billinge. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Greenslate Community Farm
Greenslate Community Farm, Billinge. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Greenslate Community Farm
Care Farm members looking after some of the animals at Greenslate Community Farm, Billinge. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Greenslate Community Farm
Arts and crafts sessions are held at Greenslate Community Farm, many sessions use natural materials found around the farm. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
