Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan businessman has spoken on the rise of veganism in a new documentary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Molyneux, 32, runs Seitanic Kebabs, offering plant-based kebabs at his store based at Chew’s Yard in Preston and also supplies vegan food to the Royal Oak pub, on Standishgate, Wigan.

In a new film for Shots TV, Jordan explains why he made the decision to become vegan.

He said: “I’ve been a vegan for about three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Molyneux

"I experimented in the weeks cutting down massively on meat consumption and being a bit more mindful about where things come from.

"I’ve always been quite into sustainability so that factored in to the decision.

"People think its quite restrictive but what its given me is a whole new culinary base to experiment with."

Roots of Change: The Veganuary Revolution celebrates the month dedicated to embracing a plant-based lifestyle.

In the short film, Shots TV dives into the vibrant world of local vegan bakers, restaurants, and producers who are leading the charge toward a sustainable, compassionate future.

Jordan says it has been a journey for his business but he is proud of what he has achieved so far.

He added: “Going from pub car parks to this has been great.

"Its been rewarding its been tough its been really good.

"Giving samples out people have been quite receptive about it.

"A lot of the stuff I do is create familiarity with a lot of people.

"The seitan donner was the first thing I ever made that was Seitanics inception really.”

The documentary is available online at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52745937