TV Show: Wigan businessman speaks on rise in veganism
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jordan Molyneux, 32, runs Seitanic Kebabs, offering plant-based kebabs at his store based at Chew’s Yard in Preston and also supplies vegan food to the Royal Oak pub, on Standishgate, Wigan.
In a new film for Shots TV, Jordan explains why he made the decision to become vegan.
He said: “I’ve been a vegan for about three years.
"I experimented in the weeks cutting down massively on meat consumption and being a bit more mindful about where things come from.
"I’ve always been quite into sustainability so that factored in to the decision.
"People think its quite restrictive but what its given me is a whole new culinary base to experiment with."
Roots of Change: The Veganuary Revolution celebrates the month dedicated to embracing a plant-based lifestyle.
In the short film, Shots TV dives into the vibrant world of local vegan bakers, restaurants, and producers who are leading the charge toward a sustainable, compassionate future.
Jordan says it has been a journey for his business but he is proud of what he has achieved so far.
He added: “Going from pub car parks to this has been great.
"Its been rewarding its been tough its been really good.
"Giving samples out people have been quite receptive about it.
"A lot of the stuff I do is create familiarity with a lot of people.
"The seitan donner was the first thing I ever made that was Seitanics inception really.”
The documentary is available online at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52745937
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.