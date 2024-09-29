Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The world’s fastest man Usain Bolt stunned diners when he sat down for a fish dinner at a restaurant – in Wigan.

The superstar runner, 38, was pictured with the thrilled staff of La Casa, in Astley, a celebrity favourite seafood restaurant, on Wednesday (Sept 25).

He was dining with around 12 guests celebrating the birthday of ex-premier league ace and fellow Jamaican, Ricardo Gardner, 46, in the Greater Manchester town.

Usain Bolt with staff at La Casa in Astley

And Bolt happily tucked into a £11.55 dish of deep-fried Calamari before moving onto a sea bass served with clams in a white wine sauce, costing £23.50.

The restaurant's manager Gianluca said about Bolt's visit: “It’s mad, he’s a really ‘big’ guy.

“It’s like having Nelson Mandela over. He’s one of the top people in the world. Loads of people know who he is. It’s crazy.

“He’s a very friendly man, very humble. He has been here a few times.

“He has a friend in Britain, the footballer Ricardo Gardner. He used to play for Bolton. So he likes to visit his friend. There was a party of 12 people. It was a birthday.

“He’s very friendly. He accepted all the requests from people who asked for photos.

“We made him sign a plate. We got Sir Alex Fergurson to sign a plate when he came, so we made him sign one.”

This is the second time Bolt has come to La Casa Restaurant after last paying a visit two years ago.

Bolt did not drink alcohol at the meal, and it's thought that the birthday dinner came to around £40 per head.