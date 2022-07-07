We asked our readers: What’s you favourite chocolate bar from past or present? – It turns out not everyone’s a fruit and nut case

It’s World Chocolate Day and we have asked our Wigan Today readers to tell us what their favourite chocolate bar is from past or present.

By Holly Pritchard
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 12:37 pm

There are some delectable delights that have long since been discontinued and some may find certain choices questionable.

But it’s each to their own taste.

Here’s how Wiganers rate the best chocolate bars, past and present, from one to 10:

1. Cadbury's Spira

In top place we have a Cadbury's Spira. Shane Norburn said: "Because you could drink a Yazoo milkshake through them!"

2. Nestle Texan

In second place we have the Nestle Texan bar. Recommended by readers: Carloine Barnes, Rob Bate, Debbie Johnson and Matt Roberts. This tasty treat was a nougat and toffee filled bar covered with chocolate.

3. Cadbury's Fruit and Nut

Cadbury's Fruit and Nut. Because everyone's a fruit and nutcase. Recommended by Alan Cassidy and Simon Butterworth.

4. Cadbury's starbar

Cadbury's starbar. Perfect for peanut butter lovers. Recommended by Nicola Aldred and Mandy Swinburn.

