There are some delectable delights that have long since been discontinued and some may find certain choices questionable.
But it’s each to their own taste.
Here’s how Wiganers rate the best chocolate bars, past and present, from one to 10:
1. Cadbury's Spira
In top place we have a Cadbury's Spira.
Shane Norburn said: "Because you could drink a Yazoo milkshake through them!"
Photo: Google
2. Nestle Texan
In second place we have the Nestle Texan bar.
Recommended by readers: Carloine Barnes, Rob Bate, Debbie Johnson and Matt Roberts.
This tasty treat was a nougat and toffee filled bar covered with chocolate.
Photo: Google
3. Cadbury's Fruit and Nut
Cadbury's Fruit and Nut. Because everyone's a fruit and nutcase.
Recommended by Alan Cassidy and Simon Butterworth.
Photo: Google
4. Cadbury's starbar
Cadbury's starbar.
Perfect for peanut butter lovers.
Recommended by Nicola Aldred and Mandy Swinburn.
Photo: Google