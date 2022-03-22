One of the more positive spin-offs of the pandemic has been the proliferation of beer gardens as those in the hospitality sector with sufficient space were forced to improvise when only outdoor drinking was allowed.

There are certainly plenty to choose from and come in all shapes and sizes: some are little more than reclaimed back yards while others have far more space, elegance and fancy extras. But each have their quirky features, although many will only be as good as the ale and other beverages they serve.