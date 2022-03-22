Swan And Railway 80 Wallgate, Wigan, WN1 1BA/ Rated 4.4 on Google/ As recommended by Michelle Nicole Wright

What are Wigan's top 10 pub beer gardens as recommended by you?

As the weather is getting nicer and the evenings a bit lighter, we’ve asked Wigan Today readers to name the pubs where they best like to sup al fresco.

By Holly Pritchard
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 1:52 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 2:56 pm

One of the more positive spin-offs of the pandemic has been the proliferation of beer gardens as those in the hospitality sector with sufficient space were forced to improvise when only outdoor drinking was allowed.

There are certainly plenty to choose from and come in all shapes and sizes: some are little more than reclaimed back yards while others have far more space, elegance and fancy extras. But each have their quirky features, although many will only be as good as the ale and other beverages they serve.

So here are the borough beer gardens that garnered the most online votes.

1. The 10 recommended pub beer gardens in Wigan

The Hare and Hounds, 31 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA/ Rated 4.7 stars on Google/ As recommended by Dave O'hara

Photo: By Google Street View

2. Top ten recommended pub beer gardens in Wigan

The Millstone Harvey Lane, Golborne Rated 4.4 stars on Google/ As recommended by Anthony Bridge

Photo: By Google Street View

3. The 10 recommended best Wigan pub beer gardens

The Royal Oak 111-113 Standishgate, Wigan, WN1 1XL/ Rated 4.2 stars on Google/ As recommended by Dani Pulford and Anthony Unsworth.

Photo: By Google Street View

4. The 10 recommended best Wigan pub beer gardens

The Silverwell, Darlington Street East, Wigan, WN1 3EF/ Rated 4.4 stars on Google/ As recommended by Joanne Lannon

Photo: By Google Street View

