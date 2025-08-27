Wigan-based JD Seasonings celebrates 10 years in business with 42 Great Taste Awards

Multi award-winning spice blend company JD Seasonings is celebrating its 10th year in business this month with another major achievement - securing five more Guild of Fine Food Great Taste Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s wins were awarded for JD Seasonings’ Shish Kebab, Jambalaya, Chicken Rub, Doner Kebab and Jamaican Jerk blends, adding to the company’s impressive collection of accolades and taking their overall tally to 42 Great Taste Awards. It also marks the sixth consecutive year that JD Seasonings has been recognised as a Great Taste Producer.

Founded in 2015 by husband-and-wife team Jamie and Lorraine Davison from Wigan after their own seven-stone weight loss journey, JD Seasonings has grown from an 80 square foot spare-bedroom start-up to a 13,000 square foot operation with bespoke blending machinery, supplying customers worldwide. The company has now sold nearly 8 million pots, shipped over 700,000 orders across the globe, and amassed a loyal community of 500,000+ social media followers, making it the UK’s most-followed spice brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every JD Seasonings blend is hand-crafted in-house using only 100% herbs and spices — no additives, preservatives, sugar, MSG or anti-caking agents — and comes with a simple recipe card to make cooking healthier meals easy, accessible and full of flavour. All products are Vegan Society certified.

JD Seasonings products

Co-founder Lorraine Davison said: “Reaching 10 years in business is a milestone we’re so proud of — it’s been a journey of hard work, resilience and staying true to our values. To be recognised once again by the Guild of Fine Food with five more Great Taste Awards is the perfect way to celebrate everything we’ve achieved so far, and a testament to the quality and love we put into every blend.”

JD Seasonings now offers 42 different blends and continues to innovate with new flavours and seasonal gift sets. As sales rise year on year, the brand remains committed to making healthy, flavour-packed cooking simple for every household.

For more information, visit jdseasonings.com.