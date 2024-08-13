Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work to extend a Leigh pub’s beer garden has been halted after Wigan council told its owners they needed planning permission.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A “retrospective” application has now been submitted for the scheme at the Brewery Inn on the corner of Brewery Lane and College Street.

Retrospective applications are usually needed when the applicant may have unintentionally overlooked the need to get approval from a local authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area where the pub bosses want to create an extended beer garden at the Brewery Inn

Drawings show a boundary fence fronting onto the two streets, which has already been erected, surrounding grassed area partitioning a car park at the rear.

The pub is owned by Inglenoon Inns and Taverns Ltd, and the tenant/manager is Colin Fryer.

Mr Fryer said: “We’ve left it to our head office. A fence was put up about 12 months ago and then we got a letter from Wigan council saying the work had to stop.

“We thought we would have to take the fence down, but it’s been left so that if the application is approved the work can restart.”

The Brewery Inn

The pub is popular sports fans who watch Super League rugby league and football matches on TV.

A spokesperson for Inglenook Inns and Taverns said: “When we have more information [about the planning application] we’ll let you know.”