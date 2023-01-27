Hindley Green Family Church, Wigan

The event, the first such event of its kind for the institution, will feature stalls selling locally hand-made products such as food, soaps and wooden items.

All the proceeds will be going to the Hindley Green Family Church at the Bethel, where the fair is also being held.

Among the services provided by the church is the “trading post” every Friday and Saturday. This is a non-referral service which provides free fresh food to take away to anybody who turns up, from donations made by the community.

The artisan fair is being organised by Jackie Rogerson, who also runs Slimming World classes at the community centre.