News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan church to stage its first ever artisan fair

An artisan fair made up of entirely hand-made crafts will be taking place to raise cash for a Wigan church

By Alan Weston
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Hindley Green Family Church, Wigan
Hindley Green Family Church, Wigan

The event, the first such event of its kind for the institution, will feature stalls selling locally hand-made products such as food, soaps and wooden items.

All the proceeds will be going to the Hindley Green Family Church at the Bethel, where the fair is also being held.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among the services provided by the church is the “trading post” every Friday and Saturday. This is a non-referral service which provides free fresh food to take away to anybody who turns up, from donations made by the community.

Read More
Wigan arts hub calls for volunteers to address loneliness in the borough
Most Popular

The artisan fair is being organised by Jackie Rogerson, who also runs Slimming World classes at the community centre.

The Hindley Green artisan fair takes place at the Hindley Green Family Church at the Bethel community centre in Atherton Road on Saturday, March 18, from noon to 5pm.

Wigan