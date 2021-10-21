LifestyleCafe Rosso, Wigan Lane, Wigan Wigan coffee shops - which is YOUR favourite?We asked which was your favourite coffee shop in Wigan.By Tony GleaveThursday, 21st October 2021, 10:22 am We had many nominations to celebrate UK Coffee Week and these are some of the best as chosen by you.1. Hideout, Queen Street, Wigan Photo Sales2. Uptown Diner, Makinson Arcade, Wigan Photo Sales3. Postcode Coffee House, Riveredge, Wigan Photo Sales4. Muffin Break, The Grand Arcade, Wigan Photo SalesWiganNext Page Page 1 of 3