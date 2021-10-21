Cafe Rosso, Wigan Lane, Wigan

Wigan coffee shops - which is YOUR favourite?

We asked which was your favourite coffee shop in Wigan.

By Tony Gleave
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 10:22 am

We had many nominations to celebrate UK Coffee Week and these are some of the best as chosen by you.

1.

Hideout, Queen Street, Wigan

2.

Uptown Diner, Makinson Arcade, Wigan

3.

Postcode Coffee House, Riveredge, Wigan

4.

Muffin Break, The Grand Arcade, Wigan

