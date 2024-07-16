Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan has been named the worst town in the UK for food hygiene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The towns and cities across the country that score highest and lowest for their food hygiene ratings have been revealed, thanks to a report from online training provider High Speed Training.

The report, which analysed Food Standards Agency (FSA) data for over 215,000 food businesses found that in the North West, the average food hygiene rating across all food establishments was 4.40 from over 27,000 premises, which places the region 7th in the national rankings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A similar report run in 2023 by High Speed Training calculated the North West’s score at 4.44 at eighth in the regional rankings, showing that food hygiene standards have improved slightly across the region.

The Rice Bowl in Newtown closed down three years ago after food inspectors found kitchen conditions like this

The lowest rated town/city in the region was Wigan, with an average score of 3.92, who also recorded the largest rating fall in the country from 2023, losing 0.29 off their rating.

This also placed Wigan bottom of the national town/city rankings, with the only rating below four of towns/cities surveyed.

This means the North West boasts the highest and lowest average ratings across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan has been named the worst town in the UK

The top spot in the region went to Southport, with an impressive average score of 4.91 from over 400 premises, placing them top in the national rankings for towns and cities, a place they also held in 2023.

One of the biggest improvers in the region was Lancaster, who both increased their rating by 0.13 from 2023, placing them 7th in the region.

The two biggest cities in the region, Manchester (4.34) and Liverpool (4.32), placed 9th and 11 respectively in the region, both improving their rating by 0.04 and placing 50th and 52nd in the national towns and cities list

St Helens improved their rating more than any other town/city in the region, increasing by 0.10 to 4.26, placing them 14/16 in the North West.

In England it is currently just considered best practice to display their food hygiene rating

High Speed Training’s report also found that more than one in four takeaways (26 per cent) across the region scored three or below for their food hygiene rating, and that 85 per cent of premises scored a four or a five, including 88 per cent of restaurants and cafes.

The report also found that 71 premises across the region scored a zero, and 568 scored a one on their food hygiene rating.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme is a partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It aims to provide customers with information as to how well a business is upholding food hygiene and safety standards.

Following regular inspections, ratings are devised based on the standard of food handling hygiene, the physical condition of the premises and facilities and food safety management practices.

These ratings are then made available on the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website and are usually visible from outside of the premises, often presented in a window near the entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Wales and Northern Ireland, it is compulsory for businesses to display their food hygiene rating. However, in England it is currently just considered best practice.

Dr Richard Anderson, Head of Learning and Development at High Speed Training, said: “Food safety and robust hygiene practices should be of paramount importance to food businesses. Recently, we have seen many high profile cases of food poisoning and illnesses caused by food-borne bacteria.

“This is why food hygiene ratings are so important - they are a direct reflection of how safely and hygienically that establishment operates and are of critical importance to consumers.

“For businesses that perform well, a high rating is a real selling point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, establishments with a low hygiene rating can be extremely off-putting for customers, which ultimately have a significant impact on reputation and profitability.

“Our report shows that, on average, standards remain high across the UK, and have improved from 2023.

This commitment to correct food hygiene training for staff, alongside robust food management procedures and everyday good practices are crucial to keep performing at high standards.

“We would also urge customers to check the food hygiene ratings of establishments they wish to dine at, so that an informed call as to whether you eat there can be made.”