A Wigan pie-maker has been included in a prestigious list of Britain's tastiest pies, earning a commendation as one of the very best in the North West.

Baldy’s Pies earned the top spot as the North West’s best pie and came in fourth overall in LoveFood’s list of the tastiest pies in Britain.

It provides a comprehensive list of the very best pies from across the country, broken down by region.

Baldy's Pies' Alex Melling, right, celebrated success at the British Pie Awards just last month

LoveFood wrote: “The amazing pastry creations from this Wigan pie company are a real feast for the senses, adorned with all kinds of tasty toppings and crusts.

“Baldy’s shut up shop in 2023 due to rising costs, but relaunched as a ‘dark kitchen’ and pie van, hosting regular pop-ups at pubs, markets and farm shops in the region.

“British Pie Award–winning fillings include the Triple Truffled Cheese and the Big Jim, packed with 12-hour braised beef shin, bone marrow and confit onions, and topped with a smashed pistachio crumb.

“One speciality, dubbed the ultimate Wigan pie, is a minted lamb pie made in collaboration with historic local sweet company Uncle Joe's Mint Balls.”

Paying homage to the humble pie – a culinary delicacy which has come to define British food and occupy a beloved place in most UK-based foodies’ hearts – LoveFood says it wanted to shine a light on the “array of wonderful pies” the country has to offer, “from no-frills local spots with a cult following to historic butchers' shops and high-end restaurants”.

LoveFood’s full list can be found here.