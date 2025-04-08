Wigan firm named as one of the best in LoveFood’s list of Britain’s tastiest pies

By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Apr 2025, 15:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan pie-maker has been included in a prestigious list of Britain's tastiest pies, earning a commendation as one of the very best in the North West.

Baldy’s Pies earned the top spot as the North West’s best pie and came in fourth overall in LoveFood’s list of the tastiest pies in Britain.

It provides a comprehensive list of the very best pies from across the country, broken down by region.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Song by Wigan mum Estelle Wignall released three years after her death at just 2...
Baldy's Pies' Alex Melling, right, celebrated success at the British Pie Awards just last monthBaldy's Pies' Alex Melling, right, celebrated success at the British Pie Awards just last month
Baldy's Pies' Alex Melling, right, celebrated success at the British Pie Awards just last month

LoveFood wrote: “The amazing pastry creations from this Wigan pie company are a real feast for the senses, adorned with all kinds of tasty toppings and crusts.

“Baldy’s shut up shop in 2023 due to rising costs, but relaunched as a ‘dark kitchen’ and pie van, hosting regular pop-ups at pubs, markets and farm shops in the region.

“British Pie Award–winning fillings include the Triple Truffled Cheese and the Big Jim, packed with 12-hour braised beef shin, bone marrow and confit onions, and topped with a smashed pistachio crumb.

“One speciality, dubbed the ultimate Wigan pie, is a minted lamb pie made in collaboration with historic local sweet company Uncle Joe's Mint Balls.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The honour came just a month after Baldy’s scooped 10 prizes at the British Pie Awards.

Paying homage to the humble pie – a culinary delicacy which has come to define British food and occupy a beloved place in most UK-based foodies’ hearts – LoveFood says it wanted to shine a light on the “array of wonderful pies” the country has to offer, “from no-frills local spots with a cult following to historic butchers' shops and high-end restaurants”.

LoveFood’s full list can be found here.

Related topics:WiganBritainNorth West

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice