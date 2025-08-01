Wigan folk on the town in March 2012: picture special

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
This picture album spirits readers back to the first three weeks of March 2012 when our chief photographer Gary Brunskill was out with his trusty camera gathering images for the Wigan Evening Post’s On The Town pages.

Wigan pubs, bars, clubs and their customers all feature. Cheers!

1. Wigan nightlife in March 2012

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

2. Wigan nightlife in March 2012

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Wigan nightlife in March 2012

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Wigan nightlife in March 2012

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

