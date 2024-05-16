Wigan food hygiene: The latest eateries to receive a new rating in April
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from April.
Out of 38 inspections that month, 28 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Two venues earned a four, while half a dozen businesses earned a three.
Zero eateries landed a two and two establishments earned one star.
In 2024 out of Wigan’s 179 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far, 113 (63 per cent) have ratings of five.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of April 2024:
FIVE:
Amy-licious- Private address
Care Love Learn at St Oswalds- Council Avenue, Ashton
Diamond Standard Collectibles- Market Street, Hindley
Everything Platters- Private address
Greenacres- Green Lane, Standish
Greggs- Market Place, Wigan
Greggs PLC- Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan
Headstart (Nursery)- Runshaw Avenue, Appley Bridge
Lidl Great Britain Ltd- Derby Street, Leigh
Mandy’s Snack Bar- Hill Street, Leigh
Mrs B’s Beautiful Bakes- Private address
Nandos- Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan
One Stop- Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge
Over the Rainbow Day Nursery- Violet Street, Ashton
Ponts Catering Co- Private address
Premier Inn- Harrogate Street, Wigan
Red Door Bistro- College Avenue, Wigan
Red Robin- Anjou Boulevard, Wigan
Robin Hood- Sandy Lane, Orrell
Rooney’s Plaice- Manchester Road, Ince
Spar- Whelley, Wigan
St Wilfrid’s Kidz Club- Rectory Lane, Standish
T.S.Beez- Private address
The Hamiltons Care Home- Hamilton Street, Atherton
The Stirrup Cup- Private address
Whittles Bakery- Tunstall Lane, Wigan
Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust- Parsons Walk, Wigan
Yates Greer- Market Street, Atherton
FOUR:
Graze In The Park- School Lane, Haigh
Hindley Green Super Bar- Atherton Road, Hindley Green
THREE:
All You Can Knead- Haigh Woodland Park, School Lane, Haigh
BOOM BOOM Eat Good- King Street West, Wigan
Cafe Elliott- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Fire and Spice- Wigan Road, Ashton
Pound Bargain- Market Street, Atherton
Shakealicious- Preston Road, Standish
ONE:
Leigh Tandoori- Twist Lane, Leigh
Ravello Pizza- Wigan Road, Ashton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.