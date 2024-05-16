Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest round of Wigan food hygiene ratings has been revealed.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from April.

Out of 38 inspections that month, 28 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Two venues earned a four, while half a dozen businesses earned a three.

Some of the eateries to receive a new rating in April

Zero eateries landed a two and two establishments earned one star.

In 2024 out of Wigan’s 179 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far, 113 (63 per cent) have ratings of five.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of April 2024:

FIVE:

Amy-licious- Private address

Care Love Learn at St Oswalds- Council Avenue, Ashton

Diamond Standard Collectibles- Market Street, Hindley

Everything Platters- Private address

Greenacres- Green Lane, Standish

Greggs- Market Place, Wigan

Greggs PLC- Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan

Headstart (Nursery)- Runshaw Avenue, Appley Bridge

Lidl Great Britain Ltd- Derby Street, Leigh

Mandy’s Snack Bar- Hill Street, Leigh

Mrs B’s Beautiful Bakes- Private address

Nandos- Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan

One Stop- Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge

Over the Rainbow Day Nursery- Violet Street, Ashton

Ponts Catering Co- Private address

Premier Inn- Harrogate Street, Wigan

Red Door Bistro- College Avenue, Wigan

Red Robin- Anjou Boulevard, Wigan

Robin Hood- Sandy Lane, Orrell

Rooney’s Plaice- Manchester Road, Ince

Spar- Whelley, Wigan

St Wilfrid’s Kidz Club- Rectory Lane, Standish

T.S.Beez- Private address

The Hamiltons Care Home- Hamilton Street, Atherton

The Stirrup Cup- Private address

Whittles Bakery- Tunstall Lane, Wigan

Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust- Parsons Walk, Wigan

Yates Greer- Market Street, Atherton

FOUR:

Graze In The Park- School Lane, Haigh

Hindley Green Super Bar- Atherton Road, Hindley Green

THREE:

All You Can Knead- Haigh Woodland Park, School Lane, Haigh

BOOM BOOM Eat Good- King Street West, Wigan

Cafe Elliott- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Fire and Spice- Wigan Road, Ashton

Pound Bargain- Market Street, Atherton

Shakealicious- Preston Road, Standish

ONE:

Leigh Tandoori- Twist Lane, Leigh