An inspirational Wigan community centre is now officially five star.

One House in Aspull secured the maximum available hygiene award after a recent inspection.

Kathleen Marsh, centre manager, hailed the news as a ''great achievement'' for the project, adding that One House ''prided itself' on cleanliness and quality'' as well as extending a "warm welcoming place.''

Aspull and New Springs councillor Coun Chris Ready - speaking on behalf of ward colleagues Coun Ron Conway and Coun Laura Flynn, said: "This is fabulous news and well deserved. Most businesses would love to get this accolade and let's not forget this is fully volunteer run.''

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from July.

Out of 42 inspections that month, 14 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Eleven venues earned a four, while five businesses earned a three.

Five eateries landed a two and seven establishments earned one star.

None earned a zero.

In 2024 out of Wigan’s 333 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far, 171 (51 per cent) have ratings of five.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of July 2024.

FIVE:

Aisha’s Treat Boutique- Private address

Asda- Leigh Road, Leigh

Bubbs- Private address

Colliers Arms- Sale Lane, Tyldesley

Deniros- Market Street, Hindley

Farmhouse Kitchen- Astley Park Way, Worsely

Jah-Jireh Charity Homes Wigan- Springfield Road, Beech Hill

Little Acorns Day Nursery- Dicconson Terrace, Wigan

Maggie Anne’s Bakehouse- Private address

Mrs Jenkins Travelling Tearoom- Private address

Nok Thai Food- Private address

Partou Storytimes Day Nursery and Pre-School- Leigh Road, Atherton

The One House Community Centre- Haigh Road, Aspull

Totally Baked- Private address

FOUR:

Avanti Pizza- Nel Pan Lane, Leigh

Boston Takeaway- Wigan Road, Ashton

Hillcrest Residential Home- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Kitt Green Tavern- City Road, Wigan

Local Kitchen Sacred Heart RC J & I- Swan Lane, Hindley Green

Local Kitchen St George’s Central CofE Primary- Darlington Street, Tyldesley

Manhattan Pizza- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Partou Little Acorns Day Nursery and Pre-School- Bolton Road, Atherton

Quest- St John’s C of E School- Atherton Road, Hindley Green

Quest- St Peters C of E Primary School- Kildare Street, Hindley

The Whistling Wren- Turner Way, Leigh Sports Village

THREE:

Canton Chef- Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Higher Ince Express- Ince Green Lane, Ince

Krupalu Convenience Store- Church Road, Astley

Master Wok- Kitt Green Road, Wigan

Tim’s La Mama Pizza Kebab House- Gidlow Lane, Wigan

TWO:

Fey Wong- Sale Lane, Tyldesley

FY Gym- Forth Street, Leigh

Papa Luigi’s Wigan- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Planet Smash- Chapel Street, Leigh

St George’s Central CE Primary School (Breakfast Club)- Darlington Street, Tyldesley

ONE:

Alendo- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Black and White Food- Market Street, Atherton

Dog and Partridge- Wallgate, Wigan

La Vie Cafe Wigan- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Olivia- Whelley, Wigan

Taste Africana- Market Street Leigh

Wang’s Chinese Takeaway- Wigan Road, Leigh

