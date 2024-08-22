Wigan food hygiene: The latest eateries to receive a new rating in July
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
One House in Aspull secured the maximum available hygiene award after a recent inspection.
Kathleen Marsh, centre manager, hailed the news as a ''great achievement'' for the project, adding that One House ''prided itself' on cleanliness and quality'' as well as extending a "warm welcoming place.''
Aspull and New Springs councillor Coun Chris Ready - speaking on behalf of ward colleagues Coun Ron Conway and Coun Laura Flynn, said: "This is fabulous news and well deserved. Most businesses would love to get this accolade and let's not forget this is fully volunteer run.''
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from July.
Out of 42 inspections that month, 14 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Eleven venues earned a four, while five businesses earned a three.
Five eateries landed a two and seven establishments earned one star.
None earned a zero.
In 2024 out of Wigan’s 333 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far, 171 (51 per cent) have ratings of five.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of July 2024.
FIVE:
Aisha’s Treat Boutique- Private address
Asda- Leigh Road, Leigh
Bubbs- Private address
Colliers Arms- Sale Lane, Tyldesley
Deniros- Market Street, Hindley
Farmhouse Kitchen- Astley Park Way, Worsely
Jah-Jireh Charity Homes Wigan- Springfield Road, Beech Hill
Little Acorns Day Nursery- Dicconson Terrace, Wigan
Maggie Anne’s Bakehouse- Private address
Mrs Jenkins Travelling Tearoom- Private address
Nok Thai Food- Private address
Partou Storytimes Day Nursery and Pre-School- Leigh Road, Atherton
The One House Community Centre- Haigh Road, Aspull
Totally Baked- Private address
FOUR:
Avanti Pizza- Nel Pan Lane, Leigh
Boston Takeaway- Wigan Road, Ashton
Hillcrest Residential Home- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Kitt Green Tavern- City Road, Wigan
Local Kitchen Sacred Heart RC J & I- Swan Lane, Hindley Green
Local Kitchen St George’s Central CofE Primary- Darlington Street, Tyldesley
Manhattan Pizza- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Partou Little Acorns Day Nursery and Pre-School- Bolton Road, Atherton
Quest- St John’s C of E School- Atherton Road, Hindley Green
Quest- St Peters C of E Primary School- Kildare Street, Hindley
The Whistling Wren- Turner Way, Leigh Sports Village
THREE:
Canton Chef- Gidlow Lane, Wigan
Higher Ince Express- Ince Green Lane, Ince
Krupalu Convenience Store- Church Road, Astley
Master Wok- Kitt Green Road, Wigan
Tim’s La Mama Pizza Kebab House- Gidlow Lane, Wigan
TWO:
Fey Wong- Sale Lane, Tyldesley
FY Gym- Forth Street, Leigh
Papa Luigi’s Wigan- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Planet Smash- Chapel Street, Leigh
St George’s Central CE Primary School (Breakfast Club)- Darlington Street, Tyldesley
ONE:
Alendo- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Black and White Food- Market Street, Atherton
Dog and Partridge- Wallgate, Wigan
La Vie Cafe Wigan- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Olivia- Whelley, Wigan
Taste Africana- Market Street Leigh
Wang’s Chinese Takeaway- Wigan Road, Leigh
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.