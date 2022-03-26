Wigan independent brewery strikes gold in SIBA awards for its craft ales
A Wigan brewery took home gold at the SIBA national independent beer awards 2022 for its craft ales.
The event took place at BEERX in Liverpool, where Hindley-based Hophurst took home two gold awards for its Cosmati American pale ale, created with mosaic hops with aromas of blueberry and tropical fruit at 4.2 per cent and for its APA, which is unfined and naturally hazy at 5.2 per cent.
The proud brewery also won overall champion beer North West last year for its potent Love Is Noise double IPA.
Owner and director of Hophurst Brewery, Stuart Hurst, said: “Winning so many awards at the SIBA North West Regional and National Awards at SIBA BEERX was amazing.
“It’s great to be gaining regional and national recognition for the high quality beers we are making.
“We don't stand still, we are constantly trying to improve the beers we make, and produce new and innovative beers moving forward for our great customers."