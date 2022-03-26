The event took place at BEERX in Liverpool, where Hindley-based Hophurst took home two gold awards for its Cosmati American pale ale, created with mosaic hops with aromas of blueberry and tropical fruit at 4.2 per cent and for its APA, which is unfined and naturally hazy at 5.2 per cent.

The proud brewery also won overall champion beer North West last year for its potent Love Is Noise double IPA.

Stuart Hurst, pictured on the right, receiving the Gold award for premium PAs (4.4% to 5.4% vol)

Owner and director of Hophurst Brewery, Stuart Hurst, said: “Winning so many awards at the SIBA North West Regional and National Awards at SIBA BEERX was amazing.

“It’s great to be gaining regional and national recognition for the high quality beers we are making.

“We don't stand still, we are constantly trying to improve the beers we make, and produce new and innovative beers moving forward for our great customers."

Chairman of Wigan CAMRA, Sandy Motteram, said: “Huge congratulations to Hophurst Brewery on their wealth of successes at BeerX.

Stuart Hurst, pictured on the right, being presented with the Gold award for National Keg Winner for British Bitter (4.4% to 5.4% vol).

"Hophurst's Porteresque saw additional success at the recent Wigan Beer Festival where it came out on top in the North West round of the strong stouts and porters category of the Champion Beer of Britain competition.

"The accolades are well-deserved and really serve to cement Wigan's reputation as one of the best beer destinations in the North West, if not the whole country!”