Tamarind on Wigan Lane scored zero stars - requiring urgent improvement.

Such a ranking means various aspects of the establishment require a major overhaul, while its overall cleanliness needs work.

It is the first eatery to receive the rating this year.

Tamarind earned zero stars

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments to be published coming from March.

Out of 21 inspections that month, five received a score of five signifying a “very good” rating.

Four venues earned a four, while 10 businesses earned a three.

One establishment earned a two, while none received a one.

Fairfield Private Day Nursery earned five stars

So far in 2022, out of Wigan’s 78 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 28 (36 per cent) have ratings of five.

Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is Fairfield Private Day Nursery.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

Basmati restaurant earned three stars

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of March 2022:

FIVE:

Fairfield Private Day Nursery- 72 St Helens Road, Leigh, WN7 4HW

M and N Catering- Private address

Parsonage- Leighbrook Way, Leigh, WN7 5AR

Pizza Milan- Private address

Work Space Hub- 58 Legh Street, Golborne, WA3 3PA

FOUR:

Muffin Break- Grand Arcade, Wigan, WN1 2BH

St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School- Holmes House Avenue, Wigan, WN3 6EE

St George’s Central CE Nursery- Lancaster Avenue, Tyldesley, M29 8LN

Sutcliffe Foods- 3m Market Hall, Wigan, WN1 1PX

THREE:

Basmati Restaurant- 57 Wigan Lane, WN1 2LF

Cube- Market Street, Hindley, WN2 3AN

Deniro’s Pizza- 118 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FJ

Eileen’s Preserves- Private address

Jenkinson’s Butchers- 60 High Street, Golborne, WA3 3BH

Olympic Fish and Chips- 125 Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley, M28 1AH

Pachino’s Pizza- 98 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FJ

The Coffee Corner- 78a High Street, Golborne, WA3 3BT

Turkish Grill House- 32b Leigh Road, Leigh, WN7 1QS

UK Familial Pizza- 47 Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge, WN2 5AL

TWO:

The Midnight Delivery- 45a Hallgate, Wigan, WN1 1LR

ZERO: