Tamarind on Wigan Lane scored zero stars - requiring urgent improvement.
Such a ranking means various aspects of the establishment require a major overhaul, while its overall cleanliness needs work.
It is the first eatery to receive the rating this year.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments to be published coming from March.
Out of 21 inspections that month, five received a score of five signifying a “very good” rating.
Four venues earned a four, while 10 businesses earned a three.
One establishment earned a two, while none received a one.
So far in 2022, out of Wigan’s 78 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 28 (36 per cent) have ratings of five.
Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is Fairfield Private Day Nursery.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of March 2022:
FIVE:
Fairfield Private Day Nursery- 72 St Helens Road, Leigh, WN7 4HW
M and N Catering- Private address
Parsonage- Leighbrook Way, Leigh, WN7 5AR
Pizza Milan- Private address
Work Space Hub- 58 Legh Street, Golborne, WA3 3PA
FOUR:
Muffin Break- Grand Arcade, Wigan, WN1 2BH
St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School- Holmes House Avenue, Wigan, WN3 6EE
St George’s Central CE Nursery- Lancaster Avenue, Tyldesley, M29 8LN
Sutcliffe Foods- 3m Market Hall, Wigan, WN1 1PX
THREE:
Basmati Restaurant- 57 Wigan Lane, WN1 2LF
Cube- Market Street, Hindley, WN2 3AN
Deniro’s Pizza- 118 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FJ
Eileen’s Preserves- Private address
Jenkinson’s Butchers- 60 High Street, Golborne, WA3 3BH
Olympic Fish and Chips- 125 Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley, M28 1AH
Pachino’s Pizza- 98 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FJ
The Coffee Corner- 78a High Street, Golborne, WA3 3BT
Turkish Grill House- 32b Leigh Road, Leigh, WN7 1QS
UK Familial Pizza- 47 Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge, WN2 5AL
TWO:
The Midnight Delivery- 45a Hallgate, Wigan, WN1 1LR
ZERO:
Tamarind, 61 Wigan Lane, WN1 2LF