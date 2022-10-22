Wigan Today visits a local pub restaurant to try its new fairground-themed menu item
Wigan Today has tried a Wigan pub’s new fairground menu and it took us on a thrilling rollercoaster ride.
A chicken burger skewed with candy floss, accompanied with sour cherry cola sauce, cream-filled doughnuts, popcorn and Dip Dab sherbet is being launched by national pub chain Flaming Grill.
The Wigan Post headed to the The Venture in Highfield to try the new menu item, inspired by the nostalgic flavours of the funfair.
Our reporter Sian Jones went to sample the delicacy.
She said: “It is certainly a unique combination of flavours.
"The balance of sweet and savoury shouldn’t work so well together but it does.
"It’s really good value for money too.”
Named All the Flamin fun of the Fair, it includes two Signature Smoked Chicken Burgers skewered with candy floss, served with four boneless chicken wings coated in sour cherry cola sauce with popcorn and onion rings, two cream-filled doughnuts topped with chocolate flavour sauce, fries, a Dip Dab sherbet dip and sour cherry cola sauce.
One pound from each sale is also donated to MacMillan Cancer Trust.
Flaming Grill introduced the bizarre item, starting from £16.49 for two people, to its 145 pubs nationwide to make its new menu stand out from the crowd, combining quirky fun fair treats to create the ultimate sharer.
Dave Mensforth, general manager at the Venture said: “It is a real taste sensation.
"There’s a bit of everything for everyone.”
The new menu, called Feast your eyes on this, also includes Cajun Spiced Chicken, Spicy Flattened Steak Skewer and Jamaican Chicken created by Datties Soul Food Academy.