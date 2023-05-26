News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Wigan township's latest takeaway hopes to introduce residents to new cuisine

A couple living Wigan hope to spread a taste of home with their new takeaway restaurant: the first of its type in the borough.
By Matt Pennington
Published 26th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Farhad Jamali and his wife Leila were opening The Art of Persia on School Lane, Standish, this week offering a Middle Eastern menu.

After being granted asylum in 2000, they have served more familiar takeaway food at the Silver Crown on Pole Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now they wish to bring flavours of their Iranian homeland to Standish.

A new Iranian takeaway serving traditional Persian cuisine, The Art of Persia,opens in Standish. They have a weekly menu, serve different dishes each day and customers have to order the day before: Leila Alopoor and husband Farhad JamaliA new Iranian takeaway serving traditional Persian cuisine, The Art of Persia,opens in Standish. They have a weekly menu, serve different dishes each day and customers have to order the day before: Leila Alopoor and husband Farhad Jamali
A new Iranian takeaway serving traditional Persian cuisine, The Art of Persia,opens in Standish. They have a weekly menu, serve different dishes each day and customers have to order the day before: Leila Alopoor and husband Farhad Jamali
Most Popular

Customers must order the day before they want the food so freshness is guaranteed.

Most dishes on the menu will focus on rice with an accompanying stew, made from lamb, chicken, prawn, fish and beef.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Dinosaurs take over Wigan's Haigh Woodland Park

With 28 dishes every week, the takeaway has a wide range of meals to choose from to cater for those who wish to eat meat or vegetarian options.

Farhad and Leila have been serving takeaways in Standish for 20 years but for the first time are now focusing on food from their Iranian homelandFarhad and Leila have been serving takeaways in Standish for 20 years but for the first time are now focusing on food from their Iranian homeland
Farhad and Leila have been serving takeaways in Standish for 20 years but for the first time are now focusing on food from their Iranian homeland

Farhad said: “People are excited and looking forward to us opening up this kind of cuisine for them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Especially with it being produced daily, it will be different from a lot of the other nationalities where it is cooked on the same day.

Obviously with us slow cooking it has to pre-ordered. We can’t cook straight away for walk-ins and has to be ordered beforehand but that’s the beauty of it.”

Orders can be placed by visiting the premises or ringing 0775 4615716, a website is also being worked on to provide another option.

Related topics:WiganStandish