Farhad Jamali and his wife Leila were opening The Art of Persia on School Lane, Standish, this week offering a Middle Eastern menu.

After being granted asylum in 2000, they have served more familiar takeaway food at the Silver Crown on Pole Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now they wish to bring flavours of their Iranian homeland to Standish.

A new Iranian takeaway serving traditional Persian cuisine, The Art of Persia,opens in Standish. They have a weekly menu, serve different dishes each day and customers have to order the day before: Leila Alopoor and husband Farhad Jamali

Customers must order the day before they want the food so freshness is guaranteed.

Most dishes on the menu will focus on rice with an accompanying stew, made from lamb, chicken, prawn, fish and beef.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 28 dishes every week, the takeaway has a wide range of meals to choose from to cater for those who wish to eat meat or vegetarian options.

Farhad and Leila have been serving takeaways in Standish for 20 years but for the first time are now focusing on food from their Iranian homeland

Farhad said: “People are excited and looking forward to us opening up this kind of cuisine for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Especially with it being produced daily, it will be different from a lot of the other nationalities where it is cooked on the same day.

Obviously with us slow cooking it has to pre-ordered. We can’t cook straight away for walk-ins and has to be ordered beforehand but that’s the beauty of it.”