Food at new Wigan street cafe just champion

Hungry Wiganers are flocking to a new street food venue serving up a mouth watering mix of street food and desserts .

Tucked away next to a car wash in Scholes, El Campeon opened in late August, and its offerings have been leaving residents wanting more ever since.

Taking its name from the Spanish translation of “The Champion” and partly named after owner Gaz Williamson’s son Cameron, the Scholefield Lane eatery boasts a variety of food options, cooked freshly every day, from breakfasts, wraps, sandwiches and jacket potatoes to specials like Caribbean jerk chicken, lean cottage pie and beef teriyaki.

Gaz, 33, long dreamed of returning to the culinary industry, having started out as a chef several years ago before entering the building trade, and seized the chance to open when a former takeaway site became vacant.

Gaz, from Pemberton, spent weeks renovating the empty shop, which he said was in a “disgusting” state of disrepair, to make sure El Campeon was pristine and running smoothly in time for opening.

“When I left school I did a bit of chef work, then came away from it, but I’ve always wanted to get back into it,” he said.

“I’d always had it in my mind to be honest. I love cooking.

“I even make fancy meals just for myself.

“So I always thought I’d get back into it. I like the idea of having my own restaurant one day, but I thought I’d give this a go first.”

And just a fortnight in, Gaz says he couldn’t have asked for a better start.

“The feedback has been absolutely brilliant,” he said.

“People have even been coming up to me in the street and complimenting the food. We’ve been selling out of food!”

“We’re going to keep mixing up the menu, adding more things all the time.

“There’s going to be loads of different foods coming and going.

“Hopefully we can build our market and do alright for ourselves.”

El Campeon is open six days a week.