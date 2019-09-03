Fourteen fabulous pictures of Wiganers through the decades
We've trawled through our archives once more to bring you some more great pictures of Wiganers from yesteryear.
Have a flick through the pictures and see if you or anyone you know are on any ...
Fashion students at Wigan college in 1976
A youth fishing match, on the canal at Poolstock, organised by Wigan Police, was well attended in August 1999
Haigh summer show in 1998
Leo Sayer at the dreadfully attended Hilton Park 98 concert where he was a performer
