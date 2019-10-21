From the archives: Wigan and Wiganers through the decades We've dipped into our archives once more to dig out some great pictures of Wigan and Wiganers from yesteryear. Take a trip down Memory Lane with our gallery and see if our pictures stir up fond memories ... A view of Millgate and Station Road taken in 1969 showing Wigan International swimming pool on the left jpimedia Buy a Photo A view down Millgate in the 1950s showing the Ship Hotel on the right and shops long demolished on the left including the Famous Army Stores jpimedia Buy a Photo Warrington Road, Abram, with the council offices on the left in March 1972 jpimedia Buy a Photo Scholes in the 1970s jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5