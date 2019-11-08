The controversial Wigan Centre Arcade under construction in 1974

From the archives: Wigan and Wiganers through the decades

We've delved deep into our archives this time to dig out some great pictures from times gone by.


Have a flick through our gallery and take a trip down Memory Lane ...

Wigan's Woolworths store and a busy Standishgate in August 1974
NSPCC round the world drive 1982
Debenhams customers queue for the Winter sale in 1979
Gathered at Wigan market square, opposite the Park Hotel pub, members of the CND protest cycle ride 1982
