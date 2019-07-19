Giant Lego animals join their real life counterparts at Knowsley Safari

To mark the start of the school summer holidays, Knowsley Safari, in Merseyside, will be welcoming guests to its Ultimate Brick Safari from 10am on Saturday July 20th – and this is the BIGGEST brick safari the UK has ever seen.

The collection of 82 life-size LEGO® brick animals will be visiting Knowsley’s Foot Safari, joining its real animals including Amur Tigers, giraffes, meerkats, bush dogs and wolves.

Earl Grey the Elephant, weighs a whopping 1.2 tonnes and took a team of six builders over nine weeks to create using more than 270,000 bricks!

Visitors can get up close to the models including Tenzin the Tiger, a towering life-size Bengal tiger constructed from around 85,000 bricks and Earl Grey the Elephant, weighing a whopping 1.2 tonnes, which took a team of six builders over nine weeks to create using more than 270,000 bricks!

Other Ultimate Brick Safari highlights include silverback gorilla, Gorman, which took four people 480 hours to create, a very proud lion called Linus, as well as Poppa and Pippin the Penguins; Ludo, Leo and Lily Lion Cubs and Anthony the Antelope - each one a masterpiece made with LEGO® bricks.

In addition to the Ultimate Brick Safari, Knowsley’s Foot Safari provides visitors with opportunities to learn about the real animals close-up, including Amur Tiger sisters Bira and Sinda, Orbit and Alex the giraffes as well as meerkats and bush dogs. Take a walk-through Wolf Country, explore the Bat Forest and see the California Sea lions cooling off in their large pool - and there’s the Safari Drive with its lions, rhinos, bison, zebra, deer, baboons and more – it really is a full day out!

The Ultimate Brick Safari is available until September 2nd. Visitors can purchase a Trail Pack for 50pence, which they can use to spot the LEGO® brick animals and enter a prize draw to win a life-sized meerkat made with LEGO® bricks.

Rachel Scott, Head of Marketing at Knowsley Safari, comments: “We’re so excited to be opening the UK’s biggest ever Ultimate Brick Safari. Our guests will have an action-packed full day out - it’s going to be a fun summer!”

For further information on Knowsley Safari’s Ultimate Brick Safari and to register, please visit: www.knowsleysafariexperience.co.uk/whats-on/events/ultimate-brick-safari