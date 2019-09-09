Hair & Beyond: The glam Wigan salon with a pre-drinks vibe

Hair & Beyond founders Emma Conroy (left) and Chelsea Dempsey.
Between them, Emma Conroy and Chelsea Dempsey have almost two decades of combined hairdressing experience.


Keen to do things their way and have a little fun as they did, they opened Hair & Beyond in 2016, with the salon going from strength to strength since then.

Hair & Beyond's salon

Now employing four make-up artists, an eyelash technician, and a manicurist, Hair & Beyond specialise in hair-ups, LA weaves, and colours during the week, switching their focus to make-up and getting clients ready for their nights out on the weekend.

"We've both been hairdressers for a long time and we wanted to have something a bit more personal," said Chelsea, 25, from Wigan. "We really enjoy it; we're different at Hair & Beyond because while during the week we do hairdressing and colours, at the weekend we only do make-up and hair-ups.

"On a Saturday, we have our music on loud, everyone's going out - we're both young and love going out ourselves so we just want to make people feel like their ready for their night out," added Chelsea, who lives a few doors down from the salon. “We want to give people that feeling, that party atmosphere - almost like they’re at pre-drinks!

"We do bright colours, we're not afraid to try anything new and funky, and we keep up to date - we don't want to fall behind the times. Hairdressing is changing all the time, so I think we stand out."

The salon focuses on make-up and hair-ups on weekends.

Emma, 31, also from Wigan, agrees. "We cater for all ages, but we're quite different in that we attract a younger clientele, especially on a weekend when we focus on doing make-up and hair-ups and the focus is on people going out," she said. "I really enjoy it, it's brilliant and we always a great laugh."