Hair & Beyond: The glam Wigan salon with a pre-drinks vibe

Between them, Emma Conroy and Chelsea Dempsey have almost two decades of combined hairdressing experience.



Keen to do things their way and have a little fun as they did, they opened Hair & Beyond in 2016, with the salon going from strength to strength since then.

Hair & Beyond's salon

Now employing four make-up artists, an eyelash technician, and a manicurist, Hair & Beyond specialise in hair-ups, LA weaves, and colours during the week, switching their focus to make-up and getting clients ready for their nights out on the weekend.

"We've both been hairdressers for a long time and we wanted to have something a bit more personal," said Chelsea, 25, from Wigan. "We really enjoy it; we're different at Hair & Beyond because while during the week we do hairdressing and colours, at the weekend we only do make-up and hair-ups.

"On a Saturday, we have our music on loud, everyone's going out - we're both young and love going out ourselves so we just want to make people feel like their ready for their night out," added Chelsea, who lives a few doors down from the salon. “We want to give people that feeling, that party atmosphere - almost like they’re at pre-drinks!

"We do bright colours, we're not afraid to try anything new and funky, and we keep up to date - we don't want to fall behind the times. Hairdressing is changing all the time, so I think we stand out."

The salon focuses on make-up and hair-ups on weekends.

Emma, 31, also from Wigan, agrees. "We cater for all ages, but we're quite different in that we attract a younger clientele, especially on a weekend when we focus on doing make-up and hair-ups and the focus is on people going out," she said. "I really enjoy it, it's brilliant and we always a great laugh."