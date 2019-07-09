Here's what £100,000 can buy you in different parts of Wigan
You don't need to have a huge budget to buy property in Wigan, as these homes are all on the market for £100,000 or less.
Depending on where you look, buyers can get houses, flats or land for £100,000 or less in Wigan. Here's our top picks of what's available to buy now. Photos from Zoopla...
1. 2 bed flat, Meadowgate
This 2 bed flat on Meadowgate, WN6, is available for offers of 70k or more.
2. 2 bed terrace, Keble Street
This end of terrace house in Ince could be yours for as little as 65k.
3. 2 bed terrace, Ince Green Lane
This house in Ince, WN3, is available to offers starting at 65k.
4. 2 bed flat, Silverdale Road
Valued at 60k, this house in Orrel could be yours.
