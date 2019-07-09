Here's what £100,000 can buy you in different parts of Wigan

Depending on where you look, buyers can get houses, flats or land for £100,000 or less in Wigan. Here's our top picks of what's available to buy now. Photos from Zoopla...

1. 2 bed flat, Meadowgate This 2 bed flat on Meadowgate, WN6, is available for offers of 70k or more. other Buy a Photo

2. 2 bed terrace, Keble Street This end of terrace house in Ince could be yours for as little as 65k. other Buy a Photo

3. 2 bed terrace, Ince Green Lane This house in Ince, WN3, is available to offers starting at 65k. other Buy a Photo

4. 2 bed flat, Silverdale Road Valued at 60k, this house in Orrel could be yours. other Buy a Photo

View more